Bin wagon and car involved in road traffic collision in Lancaster city centre
Buses had to be diverted after a road traffic collision in Lancaster city centre.
Police said the road traffic collision was on Common Garden Street at 11.13am yesterday (Thursday).
It was a collision between a bin wagon and a car, but it was damage only, no-one was injured.
Stagecoach Cumbria @StagecoachCNL posted on X yesterday: “Due to an RTC, Common Garden Street and George Street will be closed to all services for the time being.
"Passengers are advised to go to Lancaster bus station for services.
“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”