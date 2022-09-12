News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bin collections in Lancaster and Morecambe suspended and museums closed for Queen's funeral

There will be no refuse and recycling collections next Monday (September 19) - the day of the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - as a mark of respect.

By Debbie Butler
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:46 pm

The day has been designated as a bank holiday by the new King and all collections will be suspended.

Collections will instead be moved a day next week as follows:

Usual collection day – Monday September 19. New collection day – Tuesday September 20.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, St Giles Cathedral as The Queen's funeral cortege makes its way into the cathedral on Monday in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Most Popular

Usual collection day – Tuesday September 20. New collection day – Wednesday September 21.

Usual collection day – Wednesday September 21. New collection day – Thursday September 22.

Usual collection day – Thursday September September 22. New collection day – Friday September 23.

Usual collection day – Friday September 23. New collection day – Saturday September 24.

The bank holiday will also affect the opening of some council buildings.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, The Storey and the city council’s museums will also be closed.

Elizabeth IIQueenLancasterMorecambe