Bin collections in Lancaster and Morecambe suspended and museums closed for Queen's funeral
There will be no refuse and recycling collections next Monday (September 19) - the day of the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - as a mark of respect.
The day has been designated as a bank holiday by the new King and all collections will be suspended.
Collections will instead be moved a day next week as follows:
Usual collection day – Monday September 19. New collection day – Tuesday September 20.
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe carer to appear in court charged with stealing £20k from a client
-
2
M6 hell: Highways bosses respond to chaotic weekend scenes on M6 and reveal new plans for upcoming closures
-
3
Here's when part of the M6 between Lancaster and Preston will close this weekend for repairs
-
4
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Lancaster
-
5
M6 closure Lancashire: Part of motorway reopened after another day of misery for drivers
Usual collection day – Tuesday September 20. New collection day – Wednesday September 21.
Usual collection day – Wednesday September 21. New collection day – Thursday September 22.
Usual collection day – Thursday September September 22. New collection day – Friday September 23.
Usual collection day – Friday September 23. New collection day – Saturday September 24.
The bank holiday will also affect the opening of some council buildings.
Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, The Storey and the city council’s museums will also be closed.