Bin collections in Lancaster and Morecambe suspended and museums closed for Queen's funeral

The day has been designated as a bank holiday by the new King and all collections will be suspended.

Collections will instead be moved a day next week as follows:

Usual collection day – Monday September 19. New collection day – Tuesday September 20.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, St Giles Cathedral as The Queen's funeral cortege makes its way into the cathedral on Monday in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usual collection day – Tuesday September 20. New collection day – Wednesday September 21.

Usual collection day – Wednesday September 21. New collection day – Thursday September 22.

Usual collection day – Thursday September September 22. New collection day – Friday September 23.

Usual collection day – Friday September 23. New collection day – Saturday September 24.

The bank holiday will also affect the opening of some council buildings.