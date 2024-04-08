Biker airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Carnforth

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a biker was seriously injured in a crash near Carnforth.

Police were called at 1.35pm on April 5 to the A683 Burrow Road, to a report of a road traffic collision.

They found that the rider of a Benelli BN 125 travelling in the direction of Kirkby Lonsdale had been in collision with a Mini Cooper car.

The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air Ambulance. He remains in hospital.

The road was closed for some time as part of the investigation into the collision.

Sgt Laura Kendall of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the injured man while he undergoes treatment in hospital.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened, we would like to hear from you as we investigate what happened.