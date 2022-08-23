‘Bike for Peace’ is heading for Carnforth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bike for Peace is a non-profit organisation that works for a world without nuclear weapons, for peace and disarmament, to improve the lives of the disabled and to improve the climate.

The core party of three people from Norway and a British cyclist will be cycling across northern England between August 26 and September 2, taking in Leeds, Skipton, Carnforth, Preston, Rochdale and Bradford.

As well as promoting a world without nuclear weapons that they will be cycling for peace in Ukraine and to encourage the use of bicycles as an environmentally friendly means of transport.

The Bike for Peace team is heading for Carnforth.

The party will arrive in Carnforth from Skipton on August 29, staying at the Royal Station Hotel.

The following morning they will meet with the Carnforth mayor, Coun Chris Smith, and other councillors for breakfast at the Brief Encounter Bistro and Bar before setting off at 9.30am on day 5 of their Bike for Peace, cycling the 44 miles from Carnforth to Preston.

The team is encouraging people to join them on this leg of their tour.

After the formal Bike for Peace is over, the team is planning to return to stay in Carnforth for a few days of cycling for leisure as they plan to cycle to Heysham, Kirkby Lonsdale and Kendal.

Coun Smith said: “We are delighted that the Bike for Peace team have chosen Carnforth as one of their bases for their tour of northern England promoting peace and cycling as a sustainable way of getting around.”