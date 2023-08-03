Best in Show award for garden inspired by Lancaster six-year-old’s Everest challenge

The display, which was inspired by Oscar Burrow climbing 12 of the UK's highest peaks - the combined height of Mount Everest - won Derian House Children’s Hospice the award at Chorley Flower Show.

It came as Oscar prepared to climb the three highest peaks of Wales, England and Scotland in just 24 hours in the National Three Peaks Challenge, tackling Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis this week.

Oscar, who has so far raised almost £40,000 for the charity, grinned from ear to ear as he waved a flag at the summit of the display – which was adorned with mountain plants, muddy walking boots, and lots of snow.

Oscar Burrow with the award-winning garden inspired by his Everest challenge.

Created by Derian’s own gardener Gareth Elliott and his army of volunteers, the vibrant display wowed the judges and the Chorley hospice not only took home a Gold Award, but Best in Show.

Oscar, who will turn seven this month, said: “It was really fun to climb the small Mount Everest. The garden looked nice and it’s really good that we won! I really loved climbing 12 mountains for poorly children and I’m looking forward to my next challenge. But one day I will climb the real Everest!”

Oscar’s dad Matt said: “It is lovely that Derian House was inspired by Oscar’s mountain-climbing challenge. He loved it. It’s a real bonus that they won Best in Show. We’re now all looking forward to the next challenge – don’t forget to donate!”

Gareth Elliott, gardener at Derian House, said: “It was great fun to be able to celebrate Oscar’s challenge in the garden – and although we couldn’t fit the real Everest in there, we absolutely did our best and squashed the world’s biggest mountain into a 2-metre plot!

“Thank you to our garden volunteers who helped to bring it all together – it was a fantastic effort and we’re all so delighted that we were awarded Best in Show!”

Bobby Wood, events officer at Chorley Council, said: “The garden was incredible with the attention to detail second to none. The judges scored them 49 out of 50 – the highest we have ever seen awarded in the competition.

“Gareth and the team pulled out all the stops. It was a fantastic moment when the judges awarded them not only Gold, but also Best in Show, in front of Oscar and his family.

"The garden plan was carried out to near perfection. We look forward to welcoming Gareth and his team back to the Chorley Flower Show next year and can’t wait to see what they create next!”

Derian House, based in Chorley, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the north west and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.