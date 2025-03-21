Bentham teen films music video in Morecambe for song which features Simply Red star

A Bentham teenager has produced her own music video for a song which features Simply Red drummer Chris Joyce.

Matilda Walden filmed the video to accompany her new song Boom Boom Chickerty Boom.

It was filmed all around the Morecambe area including in The Alhambra.

The song is a Blues song and tells the story of a young girl besotted with the local heart throb.

The film stars local professional actor Reuben Oscar as the heart throb and Sea Studio owner Chelsey Needham as his girlfriend, while Matilda plays the love-struck teenager running after him.

There were numerous extras who also contributed to the filming including James Dorrington, Annie Cox, Heather Cononley, Terry Gunz, Tanaka and Nicola Fletcher, Evie and Amelia Helm from Idance studio.

The song was recorded at King Sound Studios and features Chris Joyce, the drummer from Simply Red.

Matilda said: “It was an absolute honour to have Chris play on the track and I was elated that he obviously thought the track was of such quality to put is name to it.”

Both Matilda and her mother Jayne play on the track, with Matilda providing the piano and Jayne Walden and Mark Gray on guitar.

It can be found on Matilda's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@matildariverwalden