The cockatoo was returned to its home in Thornton Cleveleys.

This stunning cockatoo was found in a Lancaster park – 25 miles from his home on the Fylde Coast.

A member of the public spotted the bird during a walk in Williamson Park, and rescued him before taking him to a member of staff.

The owners of the pink and grey cockatoo, which is named Albi, were tracked down through the power of social media, and after he recovered from his exertions he made his way back to his home in Thornton Cleveleys – this time by car.

A WIlliamson Park spokesman said: “He was so pleased to see them and it was a very emotional reunion.

"He is a Galah or pink and grey cockatoo. We miss him already!”

Williamson Park staff are now trying to track down the bird’s rescuer, as his owners would like to say thank you.