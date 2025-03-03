Beautiful pink and grey cockatoo found in Lancaster park – 25 miles from home

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:35 BST
The cockatoo was returned to its home in Thornton Cleveleys.The cockatoo was returned to its home in Thornton Cleveleys.
The cockatoo was returned to its home in Thornton Cleveleys.
This stunning cockatoo was found in a Lancaster park – 25 miles from his home on the Fylde Coast.

A member of the public spotted the bird during a walk in Williamson Park, and rescued him before taking him to a member of staff.

The owners of the pink and grey cockatoo, which is named Albi, were tracked down through the power of social media, and after he recovered from his exertions he made his way back to his home in Thornton Cleveleys – this time by car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A WIlliamson Park spokesman said: “He was so pleased to see them and it was a very emotional reunion.

"He is a Galah or pink and grey cockatoo. We miss him already!”

Williamson Park staff are now trying to track down the bird’s rescuer, as his owners would like to say thank you.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice