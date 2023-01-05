Beaumont College Lancaster student benefits from work experience at Morecambe Morrisons

Bradley Shuttleworth, 22, and a day student at the college has been helping the supermarket staff every Monday as part of a work placement since 2022.

Bradley has been working in customer services, which includes stacking shelves whilst also helping to direct customers to the correct aisle and find the food they need.

The experience helps Bradley to develop the necessary skills which he will require once he moves on from college.

Bradley in his uniform at Morrisons.

With a goal of empowering individuals at being the best they can be, the Lancaster college has also provided Bradley with the opportunity to showcase his artwork following his nomination and top three finish at last year’s national Unique Art Awards.

Neil Oughton, customer engagement technologist at Beaumont College said: “Bradley’s work experience at Morrisons supermarket is a great example of how we try and maximise the potential of all our students with the aim of ensuring they are well prepared to work in the real world for when they leave the college.

“I’m delighted that Bradley is enjoying his time there and I’m sure he will continue to enjoy working there in the future.”

Bradley Shuttleworth said: “I love working with all the staff at Morrisons, who have made me feel a lot more confident in myself.

“Every Monday I look forward to putting on my own uniform and badge, which were given to me when I first joined.”