BBC TV and radio personality to host orchestra concert in Morecambe

BBC television and radio personality Brian Kay, who has been president of the Promenade Concert Orchestra since its creation in 2007 by conductor Howard Rogerson, will be introducing the music he has chosen for a concert at the Platform on May 14 at 3pm, as well as conducting a number of items.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

Brian has spent a lifetime in music as a founder member of the Kings Singers, a soloist and choral director as well as years presenting programmes for the BBC, but his interest and knowledge of light orchestral music is nationally acknowledged.

The programme includes the Light Cavalry overture by von Suppe and ends with the Roses from the South waltz from Vienna by Johann Strauss II.

In between are many famous and popular English light music compositions covering well-known signature tunes, novelty items, an Edwardian musical and Lancashire-born Ernest Tomlinson’s two most popular pieces.

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will be back at The Platform next month. Photo by Johnny Bean
The Promenade Concert Orchestra will be back at The Platform next month. Photo by Johnny Bean
Tickets at £16 (accompanied child free) from the Platform Box Office, on 01524 580582 or at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or www.promenadeconcertorchestra.org.uk

BBC TV and radio personality Brian Kay.BBC TV and radio personality Brian Kay.
BBC TV and radio personality Brian Kay.
Related topics:MorecambeBBCTicketsLancashire