BBC radio star returns home to unveil commemorative plaques at The Platform in Morecambe

BBC Radio Lancashire broadcasting legend Graham Liver took a journey back to his childhood to revisit Morecambe’s Promenade Station – now the popular entertainments and events venue The Platform – to unveil two plaques commemorating the iconic building.

On an extremely windy day a large number of people turned out to hear Graham recall how he as a child would travel by train from Lancaster into Morecambe Promenade Station.

Due to the windy conditions the covering of the plaques needed to be secured quite tightly and therefore required Graham to give it quite a hefty tug to guarantee a smooth unveiling which - he performed to perfection.

He remembered older members of his family mentioning that Morecambe had been affectionately known as ‘Bradford-on-Sea’ due to the great numbers of visitors that used to flock from the mill towns of Bradford and Leeds by train and into Morecambe Promenade Station for their summer holidays and weekend breaks and excursions.

Graham Liver unveils the plaques in extremely windy conditions.

The two plaques, one a heritage and the other an information one with a QR code in order that the full history of the building could be downloaded, were presented to The Platform by the Friends of The Platform Morecambe (FOTPM), a group founded in May 2024 to assist the owners of the venue and their management team to raise funds otherwise not available to them to preserve, develop, promote and preserve the venue which has been at the heart of Morecambe since 1907.

The unveiling of the two plaques falls at the end of FOTPM’s first year and the first annual meeting of the group followed immediately afterwards.

Chair David Morgan thanked Graham for joining them to perform the unveiling ceremony and Lancaster Civic Vision for facilitating the green commemorative heritage plaque.

He recalled that FOTPM had had an exciting and eventful first year during which the group held several fundraising events, launched their Loyalty & Reward Programme which give members benefits such as a free ticket up to the value of £30 and 10% discount at the bar being only two, and had formed a joint fundraising collaboration with local charity CancerCare amongst others.

The crowd gathers at the unveiling.

"Our members are from all over the country, and we welcome anyone who wishes to join and help us guarantee that The Platform – Morecambe remains central to the future of Morecambe for many, many more years to come,” he said.

The first year celebrations of FOTPM ended with a presentation by local historian Andrew Reilly from Lancaster Past & Present – ‘Railways Around Lancaster and Morecambe’ – a look at the history, development and demise of the railway stations and track around Lancaster and Morecambe.

Full details of how to become a member of FOTPM, the Loyalty & Reward Programme, and their events and those at the venue, can be found online at https://www.friendsoftheplatformmorecambe.uk/

Friends of The Platform Morecambe was set up in 2024 as an independent charity for the benefit of, and to promote and preserve, the venue and building known as The Platform Morecambe, owned, operated, and managed by Lancaster City Council as an entertainments centre and general community facility for the benefit of the local community, community groups and community events.

Further, to work alongside The Platform Morecambe, and its management team, to guarantee the future of this Grade II listed building by obtaining external funding for improvements and enhancements to the building which otherwise might not be available.