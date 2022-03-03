BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver is new patron for Morecambe Kidz charity

Graham has been involved with Unique Kidz and Co for a number of years from conducting live interviews with the charity’s two co-founders Jane Halpin and Denise Armer to including the charity in annual BBC Children in Need celebrations.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee said: “We have always enjoyed a brilliant relationship with Graham and we are so excited that he has joined us as our Charity Patron alongside Suzy Hayman. We are very excited for our future with Graham as a part of Unique Kidz and Co.”

The charity was founded in 2009 by two local mums, Jane Halpin and Denise Armer, who could not find suitable childcare for their own disabled children. Since then, the charity has grown and extended its services to now provide afterschool and holiday clubs, daytime support for young adults, stay and play support groups and a siblings group. In 2021, the charity purchased their building to secure their future along with a large field next door to be able to expand further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unique Kidz and Co. Graham Liver with Unique Kidz and Co co-founders Denise Armer and Jane Halpin.