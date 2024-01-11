News you can trust since 1837
BBC panel show Question Time to be filmed in Lancaster

BBC current affairs panel show Question Time is to be filmed in Lancaster next month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Question Time is coming to Lancaster next month. Photo by Richard Lewisohn/BBCQuestion Time is coming to Lancaster next month. Photo by Richard Lewisohn/BBC
TV cameras will be coming to the city on Thursday February 15.

Further details will be released nearer the time, including the venue for the show.

The show, which is hosted by Fiona Bruce, aired from The Platform in Morecambe in January 2022.

You can apply to be in the audience on the BBC website at https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/mentorn/questiontime/welcome.html

