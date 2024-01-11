BBC current affairs panel show Question Time is to be filmed in Lancaster next month.

Question Time is coming to Lancaster next month. Photo by Richard Lewisohn/BBC

TV cameras will be coming to the city on Thursday February 15.

Further details will be released nearer the time, including the venue for the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which is hosted by Fiona Bruce, aired from The Platform in Morecambe in January 2022.