BBC panel show Question Time to be filmed in Lancaster
BBC current affairs panel show Question Time is to be filmed in Lancaster next month.
TV cameras will be coming to the city on Thursday February 15.
Further details will be released nearer the time, including the venue for the show.
The show, which is hosted by Fiona Bruce, aired from The Platform in Morecambe in January 2022.
You can apply to be in the audience on the BBC website at https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/mentorn/questiontime/welcome.html