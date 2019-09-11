BBC Lancashire is looking for radio stars - how to audition

The search is on for new voices to take to the airwaves on BBC radio - and open auditions are being held in Lancashire.

All 39 local radio stations across England and the Channel Islands are hosting open auditions for New Voices on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

Here in the Red Rose county, BBC Radio Lancashire will be holding auditions at BBC Radio Lancashire, Darwen Street, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 2EA on Saturday September 28 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Anyone over the age of 18 can audition and no previous experience is required.

Hopefuls will have 60 seconds to impress a panel of judges.

They could tell a story about something they care about, something local, something personal… anything as long as it’s unique.

Judges across the country will include BBC editors and producers plus special guests such as vocal coaches Carrie and David Grant.

At BBC Radio Lancashire the judges will be Versha Nayee, senior journalist, BBC Radio Lancashire; Dave McPartlin, headteacher, Flakefleet Primary School (and finalist with Britain’s Got Talent) and Karen O’Neill, director of the Dukes Theatre, Lancaster.

The judges are looking for people who have the potential to contribute to existing shows, present their own one-off programme or even land a regular slot on a station.

BBC England’s Head of Audio and Digital Chris Burns says: “BBC Local Radio has always been the place in the BBC where new talent can get a break.

"Very few of today’s famous broadcasters haven’t done a stint at their local station.

"We are determined to discover the next generation of new radio talent.

"Our local teams speak to hundreds of people every day and know there are plenty of fascinating talkers out there who deserve more air time.

"So we’re opening our doors and inviting people to have a go at getting a slot on one of our stations.”

In most cases, all people will have to do is turn up at their local venue prepared to impress.

However some will require candidates to pre-register first - visit www.bbc.co.uk/newvoices for the full details.

The auditions will be first-come-first-served, so everyone is asked to make sure they check the times of the auditions and arrive promptly for the best chance to be seen.

The New Voices search is part of BBC Local Radio’s commitment to move into a new era.

Some of the biggest names in broadcast started in BBC Local Radio including Jeremy Vine and Woman’s Hour’s Jane Garvey. Now it’s hoped the New Voices open auditions will uncover even more new talent.

For further information and full terms and conditions visit www.bbc.co.uk/newvoices