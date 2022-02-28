BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders returns to TV screens with scenes filmed in Lancaster

The show returned in spectacular form on Sunday evening with season 6, as viewers were reunited with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the rest of his family’s clan.

Film crews were in Williamson Park a year ago to record scenes for the new series, and fans of the show can now watch them on TV.

The Ashton Memorial was the backdrop for some indoor scenes of the award-winning British drama.

Locals watch the filming of Peaky Blinders in the Ashton Memorial.

Director Anthony Byrne said at the time: “It’s a pleasure to be here. The Ashton Memorial is a location we’ve all been very excited to shoot at for a long time.

"Our art department have done quite an extraordinary job and transformed it into something very special indeed. That said I don’t think we could ever outdo Lord Ashton and his wild ambition.”

Peaky Blinders is a series created by Steven Knight and set in Birmingham, following the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the direct aftermath of the World War One.

The fictional family is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name, who were active in the city from the 1890s to the early 20th century.