Baylight’s giant whale makes itself at home at community centre in Lancaster village

A giant model whale created for Morecambe’s Baylight Festival is finally settling into its new home in the Lune Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23ft tissue-covered wicker whale, constructed for the event by community artist Donna Campbell and local helpers, has now taken up residence at Halton Mill, where it has been hoisted up into the rafters by the staff team.

The whale will now live at the community work and events space, in Mill Lane, Halton, until the next Baylight Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna said she attended an event at Halton Mill and saw the size of the room and thought it would be a perfect space for it.

The giant whale in its new home at Halton Mill.

Alison Cahn, one of Halton Mill’s founders and directors, and her partner Kevin Frea were two of the people who helped to build the whale.

It has already attracted a lot of attention from visitors and passers-by.

Chris Coates, a director at Halton Mill, spent several hours planning how to hoist the whale up into the ceiling, constructing a pulley system and supportive trestles to ensure it wasn’t damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Getting it into position wasn’t difficult, but what concerned me most was the health and safety of the whale itself.

The staff team at Halton Mill - Clare Fisher, Chris Coates, Nick Lakin and Fay Kara.

“It’s an amazing, beautiful thing and I didn’t want to damage it.

“We raised it bit by bit and built trestles to support it as it went up.

“We’re really happy to have it here at Halton Mill, and it’s proved to be a huge feature already!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to its popularity, the venue is hosting a ‘Whale Day’ on July 5, which will showcase the whale alongside children’s activities.

The staff team at Halton Mill with the whale.

Plans include a workshop to create lots of other smaller sea creatures to join it, storytelling, music and crafts.

Fay Kara, operations manager at Halton Mill, said: “When I received a call from Donna asking if we would consider re-homing the whale here at Halton Mill, I knew it'd be something everyone here would be up for!

“One thing I've found since being at Halton Mill, often the crazier the idea the better, and here we are, now arranging a 'whale day' to welcome our new resident!”

The building is no stranger to large model creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mechanical elephant was built on the site during the 1950s when it was operating as Luneside Engineering.

Rajah was among several other elephants built at the works, which were used as children’s rides.

It returned briefly to the venue in 2013 and 2018, after Mr Coates tracked it down in Crosby, Liverpool.

It now resides at the Beamish Museum in County Durham.