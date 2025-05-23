Baylight’s giant whale makes itself at home at community centre in Lancaster village
The 23ft tissue-covered wicker whale, constructed for the event by community artist Donna Campbell and local helpers, has now taken up residence at Halton Mill, where it has been hoisted up into the rafters by the staff team.
The whale will now live at the community work and events space, in Mill Lane, Halton, until the next Baylight Festival.
Donna said she attended an event at Halton Mill and saw the size of the room and thought it would be a perfect space for it.
Alison Cahn, one of Halton Mill’s founders and directors, and her partner Kevin Frea were two of the people who helped to build the whale.
It has already attracted a lot of attention from visitors and passers-by.
Chris Coates, a director at Halton Mill, spent several hours planning how to hoist the whale up into the ceiling, constructing a pulley system and supportive trestles to ensure it wasn’t damaged.
He said: “Getting it into position wasn’t difficult, but what concerned me most was the health and safety of the whale itself.
“It’s an amazing, beautiful thing and I didn’t want to damage it.
“We raised it bit by bit and built trestles to support it as it went up.
“We’re really happy to have it here at Halton Mill, and it’s proved to be a huge feature already!”
Due to its popularity, the venue is hosting a ‘Whale Day’ on July 5, which will showcase the whale alongside children’s activities.
Plans include a workshop to create lots of other smaller sea creatures to join it, storytelling, music and crafts.
Fay Kara, operations manager at Halton Mill, said: “When I received a call from Donna asking if we would consider re-homing the whale here at Halton Mill, I knew it'd be something everyone here would be up for!
“One thing I've found since being at Halton Mill, often the crazier the idea the better, and here we are, now arranging a 'whale day' to welcome our new resident!”
The building is no stranger to large model creatures.
A mechanical elephant was built on the site during the 1950s when it was operating as Luneside Engineering.