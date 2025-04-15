Bay Trust Radio launches new online player

Bay Trust Radio has launched a new online player.

Bay Trust Radio has announced the launch of its brand new online radio player, making it easier than ever for listeners to tune in from their PC or laptop.

Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can now listen live to your favorite shows anytime.

The new player also allows listeners to interact directly with the station by sending messages straight to the studio.

Missed a show? No problem – the catch-up service ensures you never miss a beat. You can even explore the tracklist to see what songs have been played.

Experience the future of local radio today. Visit www.baytrustradio.org.uk/listen to start listening now.

Bay Trust Radio aims to promote what’s great about our area and the things happening that you may not know about, as well as promoting good health and wellbeing across Lancashire and Cumbria.

It’s a registered charity which is run entirely by a group of dedicated volunteers.