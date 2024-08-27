Bay Search and Rescue team called out to people potentially cut off by tide in Morecambe Bay
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A member of the public had called the coastguard saying several people were spotted a significant distance out from Silverdale with the tide starting to flood the bay.
Bay Search and Rescue’s drone was sent up to take a Birds Eye look over a vast area, confirming no one else was out there.
However the group had clearly left plenty of time to walk back to safety and all was well as they were met by Arnside Coastguard and confirmed their previous position and activity.
Earlier in the week a team from BSAR discovered two tents on the shore near Cove House, Silverdale.
It transpired that two lads had intended to camp out on the shore, but clearly had no idea that they would be surrounded by the spring tide in the middle of the night and decided to leave, but left all their belongings behind to be washed up and down the coastline.
Bay Search and Rescue cleaned it up and bagged all the rubbish leaving it back as it was.
If you see someone on the coast you suspect may be in difficulty or in danger, do not hesitate dial 999 and speak to the Coastguard.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.