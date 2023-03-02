BAFTA-winning history broadcaster Dan Snow entertains Lancaster audience

Dan Snow speaking at the Ashton Hall in Lancaster. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Dan Snow, who spoke on ‘History and the Digital World’ as part of Lancaster University’s Public Lecture Series, is an honorary graduate of Lancaster University.

He spoke about how he livestreamed on TikTok while searching for Shackleton's ship Endurance, posted on Instagram from World War One biplanes and recorded podcasts from inside the Arctic and Antarctic circles.

In this free and open-to-all lecture, Dan explored some of the strengths and weaknesses of all the digital tools now available, and the opportunities and dangers that this revolution in broadcasting brings.

The packed Ashton Hall. Photo: Steve Pendrill

The event was organised in conjunction with Lancaster University's History Department and features in the university-based Regional Heritage Centre's 50th anniversary programme.

For those unable to attend, the lecture was recorded and will be available at a later date on the Lancaster University Public Lecture Series webpage.

