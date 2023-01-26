Award-winning history broadcaster Dan Snow to speak as part of Lancaster lecture series
A BAFTA-winning history broadcaster and best-selling author is set to speak about making history accessible online.
Dan Snow will speak as part of Lancaster University’s Public Lecture Series on Tuesday February 28 at Lancaster Town Hall, from 6pm to 8pm.
Dan, an honorary graduate of Lancaster University, has livestreamed on TikTok while searching for Shackleton's ship Endurance, posted on Instagram from World War One biplanes and recorded podcasts from inside the Arctic and Antarctic circles.
In this free and open-to-all lecture, Dan will explore some of the strengths and weaknesses of all the digital tools now available, and the opportunities and dangers that this revolution in broadcasting brings.
Reserve your place at the public lecture at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/36348
This will be an in-person only event. For those unable to attend, the lecture will be recorded and then made available at a later date on the Lancaster University Public Lecture Series webpage.