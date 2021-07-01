Award-winning ex-Lancaster Guardian journalist and author launches own business

Michaela Robinson-Tate is looking forward to meeting people thanks to the launch of her new business

Michaela Robinson-Tate, who was deputy news editor at the Guardian in the mid-nineties, has worked for newspapers and magazines across north Lancashire and Cumbria for nearly

30 years.

She is now concentrating on freelance feature writing, copywriting and editorial for businesses, communications and PR.

Michaela was the first woman to edit Cumbria Life magazine. During her time in charge, it took the "double" and was named Magazine of the Year at the Society of Editors Regional

Press Awards and at the O2 Media Awards North West. The Lancaster University graduate has been awarded two highly commended prizes at the O2 Media Awards for her individual feature writing.

Michaela, who is based in Kendal, was formerly deputy head of content at The Westmorland Gazette and is co-author of a non-fiction book, Lake District Icons.

Speaking about her new venture, she said: “I’ve interviewed so many fascinating people and business owners during my time with newspapers and magazines and I’m looking forward to meeting some of them again through my new venture.”