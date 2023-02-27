The Northern Lights were visible across the Lancaster and Morecambe area on Sunday evening.

Here we share some of your photos of the stunning night-time display across the district.

Known officially as Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are dancing waves of light in the sky, caused by solar particles striking the Earth’s magnetic field.

They are not usually visible in the UK, but increased activity means a strengthened solar wind brings the particles into contact with our atmosphere over a wider area.

Explaining why they appeared last night, the Met Office tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK”

The Northern Lights can range from a faint green glow on the northern horizon to a multi-coloured, full-sky display.

In a tweet posted yesterday evening, the Met Office wrote: “The Aurora Borealis may be visible as far south as central England tonight where skies remain clear.

“The Northern Lights are also likely to be seen again on Monday night.”

Keep sharing your photos with us and we’ll feature as many as we can.

1 . Northern Lights This beautiful shot was taken at Sandside by Gemma Jackson. Photo: Gemma Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Northern Lights Kirsty Clark took this stunning photo of the Northern Lights from her home in Heysham. Photo: Kirsty Clark Photo Sales

3 . Northern Lights The Northern Lights shot in Heysham by Amanda Holmes. Photo: Amanda Holmes Photo Sales

4 . Northern Lights Liz Withey took this stunning image from the shore at Bolton-le-Sands. Photo: Liz Withey Photo Sales