Auction featuring Tyson Fury signed gloves raises more than £2,500 for Bay Hospitals Charity

The highest bid on a single item was £500 for the 65in TV donated by Edmundson Electrical, Morecambe.

A pair of boxing gloves signed by world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury sold for £202, while a tandem skydive donated by North West Catering Engineers went for £90.

In a video message published before the start of the auction, Tyson Fury encouraged bidders to "dig deep" in support of the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Metcalfe of Bay Hospitals Charity with the gloves signed by world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury

All 24 items sold in the online sale were donated by supporters of the charity, raising a total of £2,528.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, to help ensure the best possible care and treatment for patients.

UHMBT Non-Executive Director, Adrian Leather, said: “This was the charity’s most successful Christmas auction yet, and we would like to say a huge thank you to our generous supporters who donated items for sale, and to everybody who took part in bidding.”

Bay Hospitals Charity manager, Judith Read, said: “We’d like to say a special thanks to Keith McIntyre and the UHMBT Estates Team for all their hard work to source donations for the auction, and to Tyson Fury for his message of support.”

Donations for the auction were received from: Central Power Systems, Claughton-on-Brock; North West Catering Engineers; Edmundson Electrical, Morecambe; Dewhurst Utility Services, Preston; Intastop, Doncaster; Safe Scaffolding Services, Morecambe; E.ON; Pettit Singleton Associates, Preston; Lunar Refrigeration, Morecambe; Howorth Group, Bolton; Overends Blinds, Morecambe; Vertical Lift Services North West, St Helens; Guardian Technical Maintenance, Wigan; Longhorn Hardware Suppliers, Morecambe; Bowker Building Services Engineers, Morecambe; City Electrical Factors, Morecambe; anonymous donors.