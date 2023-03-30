Asda Lancaster at centre of row over customers being charged twice for their shopping

Several customers said they have done their usual food shop at the company's Wakefield store but then they were charged again twice on March 24.

The origin of the payments is listed as either Asda Lancaster, 100 miles from the West Yorkshire city, or Asda Shoeburyness, 220 miles away in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

One customer who complained said Asda told them it would rectify the problem and any money taken in error would be returned within 10 days.

Ruth Barnett and her sister Jane Wood were both overcharged by Asda in Wakefield with duplicate payments being taken weeks after the initial transaction. Photo: Wakefield Express / SWNS

But shoppers are angry about the distress caused and said the cost of living crisis meant many people could not afford to be out of pocket for that long.

Customer Ruth Barnett fumed: "I'm wondering how many people don't know that that they were charged again. You might not notice smaller charges coming out.

"It was only because I went through my statement or else I wouldn't have known.

"People are struggling as well and don't have money to spare even if it is paid back.

"A lot can happen in 'five to 10 days' if you're struggling. It might have been money aside for petrol or food.

"If it happened to some parents they would be panicking. Some people have to live day-to-day."

Fellow customer Kelly Bainbridge said she went into the store last week and saw 'people crying' because they now had no more money for food and bills.

She said: "When I went into the store on Sunday there were queues of people who were affected.

"I reported the extra charges to Action Fraud and tried to claim it back from my bank but they say it isn't fraudulent as I authorised the payment.

"When I went into the store I was told the issue was with the payment processing company and it may take up to 90 days to refund my money.

"While I'm able to manage without the money for now there were people crying because they had no more money for food and bills.

"It started when I went into the Wakefield store on March 5 and made two transactions, one for £104.07 and one for £27.98.

"Then on March 24 both of those payments were taken again by Asda Shoeburyness and Asda Lancaster.

"I feel whoever is responsible needs to sort it out."

Another customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that they think customers 'deserve an explanation' about how it happened.

They said: "I think customers at least deserve an explanation as to how this has happened nearly three weeks after original transactions, but Asda seem to be trying to downplay it."