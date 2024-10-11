As Lancaster on Ice announces its return, here are 14 pictures that capture the magic of the popular city attraction

The festive event – which a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.

And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.

Here we look back at photos of people enjoying a previous Lancaster on Ice, to get you in the mood for booking tickets to this year’s attraction!

Full details about tickets and opening times are available at lancasteronice.co.uk/

1 . A catch-up on the ice The ice skating rink at Dalton Square. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Up in the sky The big wheel that has been constructed in Dalton Square as part of Lancaster on Ice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Giddy-up The new carousel in Dalton Square as part of Lancaster on Ice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Victoria watches on The Queen Victoria statue in the centre of Dalton Square sits amongst Lancaster on Ice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales