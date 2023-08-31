Art exhibition in Morecambe library will raise funds for cancer charity

Morecambe library. Photo: Google Street View

Morecambe woman Catherine Wilkinson has put together a collection of her work, including a self portrait and a tribute to the Chinese cockle pickers who died in Morecambe Bay.

It will be on display in Morecambe library from Friday September 1 for three months.

Proceeds from any sales will go to CancerCare.

