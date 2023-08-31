Art exhibition in Morecambe library will raise funds for cancer charity
A charity art exhibition is being held at Morecambe library to raise funds for CancerCare.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Morecambe woman Catherine Wilkinson has put together a collection of her work, including a self portrait and a tribute to the Chinese cockle pickers who died in Morecambe Bay.
It will be on display in Morecambe library from Friday September 1 for three months.
Proceeds from any sales will go to CancerCare.
Catherine has previously had an exhibition in Lancaster library in aid of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.