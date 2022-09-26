Art and music combine for new exhibition timed to coincide with Lancaster Music Festival

King Street Arts (KSA) Rhythm: Art in Conversation with Music will combine visual display with audio and installation when it opens on Monday October 10.

Visitors will be able to see a wealth of paintings, drawings, ceramics and installations by local and nationally based artists. The show features artwork which uses rhythm and music as its inspiration as well as work created by musicians who are also skilled artists.

Curated by local artists Roy Smith and Kath McDonald of Lancaster’s King Street Arts, this exhibition has been planned to coincide with the renowned Lancaster Music Festival.

James Mackie with his paintings at last year’s Art of Music exhibition curated by King Street Arts (KSA).

The exhibition, which is the third to consider creative links between visual art and music, features the work of more than 50 artists from the length and breadth of the country including the work from many established locally based artists.

Visitors can vote for their favourite artwork with a cash prize going to the artist who receives the most votes.

If you want to have a go at something creative yourself there will also be some workshops to try.

A creative writing workshop takes place on Monday October 17 with local writer, Sarah Hymas, who will guide participants to use the artwork in the exhibition as a motivating force for their new writing.

Local artist Kath McDonald will lead a drawing workshop which will explore music as an inspiration for drawing.

On Sunday October 16, the gallery space at the Storey becomes the location for a performance of improvised dance with LPM Dance – Helen Gould and George Adams – responding to the music from These Men – Ian Tothill and Phil Moody.

Across at their own gallery at 5a King Street, KSA are also hosting three of the Music Festival’s Busk Stops where you can not only listen to live acoustic music, but artists among you will have the opportunity to draw the live performance of the musicians at work.