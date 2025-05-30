Arsonists set fire to recycling bins in Morecambe Town Hall car park

The destroyed bins in Morecambe Town Hall car park.

Recycling bins in Morecambe will cost thousands to replace after they were set alight by arsonists.

A fire was deliberately started in the bins in the car park next to Morecambe Town Hall earlier this week.

The blaze destroyed the bins as well as damaging some of the ground they were on.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “The blaze caused significant damage to multiple collection units – a key facility for local residents to recycle responsibly.

“Not only were some of the bins destroyed and others damaged, we have had to remove melted plastic which had fused to the tarmac.

“This is not the first time that a collection of bins have been targeted, and will again cost us £1,000 per unit to replace.

“Bin fires are not just acts of vandalism, they are dangerous.”