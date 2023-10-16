Arrests made after car full of drugs and weapons is stopped on M6 at Morecambe

SOme of the drugs and weapons found in the car.

Lancashire Road Police made the arrests just after 6pm on Sunday after the vehicle was stopped at junction 34 (Morecambe).

A large quantity of drugs were found, along with weapons. The driver returned a positive drug wipe, and also had no licence or insurance.

Two occupants in the vehicle were found to be wanted by Scotland Police after giving false details.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...