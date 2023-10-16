News you can trust since 1837
Arrests made after car full of drugs and weapons is stopped on M6 at Morecambe

Four people have been arrested after police found a large quantity of drugs and weapons in their car after stopping it on the M6.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
SOme of the drugs and weapons found in the car.

Lancashire Road Police made the arrests just after 6pm on Sunday after the vehicle was stopped at junction 34 (Morecambe).

A large quantity of drugs were found, along with weapons. The driver returned a positive drug wipe, and also had no licence or insurance.

Two occupants in the vehicle were found to be wanted by Scotland Police after giving false details.

In total, four people were arrested for multiple offences.