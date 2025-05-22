Armed police called to Lancaster after man's charity ninja outfit causes alarm
Rob Fenton, who runs Wrap Ninjas street food, had decided to spend the day dressed as a ninja to raise money for St John’s Hospice.
He walked around the city centre in Tuesday posing at various locations to highlight his fundraising.
However, walking down Penny Street he was suddenly approached by two police officers.
"I saw the two officers speaking to someone as I walked through town, and then they asked me to stop,” he said.
“They said there had been someone matching my description reported to them who was wearing a black balaclava and carrying a weapon.
"I thought they were just joking at first but quickly realised they were very serious.
"I told them about the fundraiser and gave them one of my flyers. They were very nice but they said they had to check me over and that my Samurai sword was plastic, and they took my details.”
Rob thought his run-in with the police was over – but was then told an armed response unit was on its way.
"They told me they had to be called in case it was a serious incident,” Rob said.
"They drove up in an unmarked car and had a slightly sterner word with me about what I was doing, and whether it was suitable in today’s climate.”
Rob was then free to go, but said he was left feeling “very self-conscious” as a result.
"I completely acknowledge they have got a job to do,” he said. “It was just a bit of fun to try and raise some money for the hospice.”
A police spokesman said: “At 10.50am on Tuesday 20th May we were called to reports of a man holding what appeared to be a machete on Penny Street, Lancaster.
"Officers, including armed response officers, attended and spoke to the man. It became clear there was no risk, as first believed, as he was wearing a fancy dress outfit which included a plastic Samurai sword.
“The report was made to us with good intention.”
You can donate to Rob’s fundraising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/wrap-ninjas-fundraiser