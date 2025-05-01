April gallery: stunning readers' photos from across Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st May 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 12:02 BST
We’ve had some gorgeous weather this month, and our readers have been out capturing the beauty of the Lancaster and Morecambe district at its best.

Enjoy our selection of photos showing just what our district has to offer.

Thank you to everyone who shared their snaps, and look out for future opportunities to show off your photography skills to us all!

Heysham village and St Peter's Church.

1. April images

Heysham village and St Peter's Church. Photo: Graham Smith

-

2. April images

- Photo: Paul Simpson

Thirteen ducklings with their mother on the Lancaster Canal near Garstang.

3. April images

Thirteen ducklings with their mother on the Lancaster Canal near Garstang. Photo: Paul Richards

The Canal Turn in Carnforth.

4. April images

The Canal Turn in Carnforth. Photo: Dawn McDonald

