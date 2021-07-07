Appeal for missing dog Jack from Carnforth who may have been stolen

Jack is owned by Mark and Nicola Blease and Nicola said: "He was upgraded from missing to stolen on Thursday last week.

"He was in our yard last Tuesday morning and he just vanished. We don't know if anyone has come up to him or if he has managed to get out and someone has picked him up.

"There is CCTV on the A6 that has been checked and nobody has been seen to pick him up.

"Jack is a three-year-old male black and white border collie. I don't know how he would get out of the yard, he has completely vanished.

"There have been no sightings of him on the railway or nearby roads. We went down to the roundabout near our house and there was no sign of Jack there.

"We have been in touch with the dog warden and the kennels and even a drone has been out looking for him but hasn't seen anything.

"PC Will Nelson, the rural crime officer, came to see us and he believes Jack has been stolen.

Jack the border collie is believed to have been stolen from a house near Carnforth.

"Someone may have hit him with a car and not reported it. It's the not knowing what has happened to Jack.

"If someone has seen something or someone hit Jack, I would rather someone come to us and say.

"Nobody has seen him though. He is big, friendly, soft and loving and would go to anybody.

"Jack is a farm dog but he is also a family dog. My husband Mark, daughter Annie, son Sam and me just want him home really.

"We just want closure for Jack."

Jack vanished from his home in the Dock Acres, Warton area of Carnforth between 10am and noon on Tuesday, June 29.

He is chipped and neutered.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log number 04/10694/21.