Appeal for information as 'thugs' key cars during popular New Year’s Day hunt meet in village near Lancaster

The meet had attracted hundreds of local people, who had gathered outside The Royal Oak pub on Main Street, to see off hounds and horses before a trail hunt in the surrounding area.

A trail hunt involves people on foot or horseback following a scent along a pre-determined route with hounds or beagles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small group of anti-hunt protestors had also been spotted near to the meet’s starting point.

One of the cars which was keyed in Hornby whilst the owner was watching the trail hunt.

Taking to the Hornby Village Group Facebook group in plea for CCTV footage, one member of the public - thought to be a victim - posted a picture of a blue vehicle which had a prominent slash along the side door.

She said: “Does anyone have any CCTV between the castle and the swimming pool seeing the roadside? 30+ cars have been damaged including ours while watching the hunt”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other users replied to say their vehicles had been damaged too, while another noted that local police had been “stopping a couple of protesters”.

They added “it’s such a shame for you guys and for the hunt The Oak loved them setting off from there today”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “ I saw a number of elderly people up by our car who were distressed about their cars being keyed”.

A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance said: “We have received a report and understand from social media that stationary cars, which were presumably parked to attend the popular New Year’s Hunt meet, were targeted with criminal damage today in Hornby. This is obviously incredibly distressing for the victims and we would urge anyone with information about the perpetrator(s) to notify the police immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative from the Vale of Lune Harriers said: “The Hunt has been made aware of reports about criminal damage directed at what we believe towards people who had come to support us.

"However, we understand victims also included other members of the public too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This mindless act of vandalism is completely unacceptable, irrespective of what view anyone may have about trail hunting.