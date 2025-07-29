Annual Dukes park show proves there’s ‘no place like Lancaster’

The Dukes’ annual park show is back with a vibrant version of The Wizard of Oz, written by Daniel Bye and directed by Elvi Piper in the enchanting setting of Williamson Park.

Lancaster’s Ashton Memorial forms the background to the Emerald City as Hope Yolanda’s Dorothy undertakes a heartfelt journey to find missing Toto, where she learns there’s no place like Lancaster.

Bye’s hilarious script relocates Dorothy from Kansas to Lancaster, grounding this beloved story on local soil.

Yolanda sparkles as a surly yet relatable orphan, her journey supported by a winning trio: Tori Burgess as the Scarecrow, Gareth Cassidy’s Tin Man, and Helen Longworth’s Cowardly Lion.

Colourful scenes at this year's park play.

The production is joyful and full of energy. A standout sequence is Munchkinland, where the Munchkins speak their mother tongue, a comically near-comprehensible language that adds whimsy to its colourful staging.

Dorothy’s magical sequence, sporting silvery wellies that allow her to walk on water, is a visual delight and a perfect example of The Dukes’ flair for joyous invention.

Bay Bryan and Claire O’Connor’s new score will blow audiences away with tunes rich in vocal harmonies and catchy melodies help carry the story as audiences promenade through Williamson Park.

With exciting sets and thoughtful costume design, like the Tin Man’s cutlery mohawk and Dorothy’s rainbow inspired outfit audiences are in for a feast for the eyes.

Fun for all the family at The Wizard of Oz.

The innovative design doesn’t stop between scenes as the promenade walk between spaces are dressed to never lose their magic and keep the audience engaged throughout the show.

Theatre Reviews North describes the evening as “bright and entertaining as ever", praising both newcomers and regulars alike for relishing the humour, wordplay and community spirit of this beloved seasonal offering.

What’s Good To Do calls it “a brilliant night out for all the family", filled with laughs and magical setting.

This Wizard of Oz is a triumph of accessible, joyful outdoor theatre that truly has something for everyone.

It’s the perfect way to spend a summer evening under the open sky.

The show is on until August 24.

Book online at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-wizard-of-oz

Full price £24, children £17, members £23, and family tickets (2 adults and 2 children) £72.