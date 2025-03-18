Andy Burnham 'astonished' transport plans for Eden Project Morecambe are not yet agreed

A Lancaster councillor claims northern politicians are ‘astonished’ that a transport upgrade package for Morecambe’s proposed Eden Project has not yet been agreed.

Speaking at the recent full city council meeting, Labour councillor Jean Parr said she raised Eden transport questions at the recent Convention Of The North conference in Preston.

She said: “I raised Eden Project issues about roads, rail and parking at a meeting with [Greater Manchester mayor] Andy Burnham. The general reaction was astonishment that we did not have a transport package organised and decided upon, although not necessarily built.

“I think it’s important that councillors realise we are somewhat behind the curve in sorting out Eden transport.”

Council leader Coun Caroline Jackson replied: “Eden did not get planning permission without some details about transport. Things to be discussed include trains, which is moving forward, parking places for large numbers of people and the use of park-and-ride arrangements.

"We are also looking at how Carnforth will be included. Carnforth very much wants to be part of a ‘gateway’ for people arriving from the north.

“Whether we need to have that done and dusted now for an Eden Project opening expected in 2028, I will leave that to councillors.”

Other councillors said parking discussions had been held with Eden Project bosses, who are working with consultants on ideas, and a timescale had been extended for more work.

At the same meeting, Coun Keith Budden said: “The Eden Project has been a long and protracted development. I’m sure we would all like to see it happen sooner rather than later.

“I understand there was the promise of £50m in levelling-up funding from the government and the Eden Project had to find a similar amount. There has been some money released for early work on the site? Is that the case?”

City council chief executive Mark Davies read a statement about what had happened so far. The government would contribute £50m from levelling-up funds and Eden Project was to fund £50m.

Some government money had already been made available including £2.5m in late 2024 for current design work this year.

Coun Louise Belcher said: “I have asked if regular updates can be provided, like in the past, but this had not happened. Today, there’s been a short update despite other reports of ‘hours of talks’. Is there a timetable? What about traffic and highways talks? It’s really important that city councillors get updates.”

Coun Jackson said: “Yes, there have been meetings of the boards which run these projects. Parking has been discussed and been part of community conversations. Design work is going ahead. That’s what’s being funded at the moment.

“I understand your frustration and share some if it. It often seems we are enthusiastic but short of facts, but I will aim to get a report for our April meeting.”

The chief executive said officers would look at what information could be shared publicly, and whether the best way was for a report to the full council or by some other means.