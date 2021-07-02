Ambitious plans to restore historic Lancaster pub ravaged by devastating blaze to its former glory

Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council to restore The Stork Inn, in Corricks Lane, Conder Green.

Fire ripped through the Grade II Listed, pub on January 28th, 2020, resulting in significant structural damage to its historic core. Nearby properties were evacuated and ten fire crews tackled the blaze following a call at 5-21am. Luckily, no-one was injured as a result, but most of the roof was affected and a considerable amount of the structure collapsed internally.

In November last year, plans were submitted to the council for a new roof in order to limit further damage and prepare the building for viable future use. It was agreed by inspectors that in the best interests of the building, work should start in order to make the roof watertight.

The Stork Inn badly damaged by the fierce blaze in January last year

A new application has now been submitted by venue owners Ei Group to breathe a new lease of life into the popular pub. The plans include new roof beams and floor structures as well as the reinstatement of a modern lean-to extension.

An ice cream parlour will be added to the restaurant as well as a revamped bar and lounge area.

The application states: "The proposals broadly comprises a complete fit out of the areas damaged by the fire with new floor, wall and ceiling finishes, plumbing, heating and electrical services throughout. The proposals require the installation of new floor structures and supporting beams in order to reinstate structural stability. The applicant is also taking the opportunity to introduce some necessary plan changes in order to improve both the building’s functionality, access to upper floor accommodation and means of escape."

A Heritage Impact Assessment report stated: "In this instance the damage resulting from the fire has been both permanent and catastrophic and any works which contribute to bringing the building back in to functional use can only be defined as beneficial. However, it is important to recognise that harm can still be caused by any changes that take place if they fail to reinstate, where possible, the historic character and integrity of the building."

The Stork Inn before the devastating fire