Amazonian photography exhibition opens at Lancaster's Gregson Centre to accompany Dom Phillips benefit concert

Dom Phillips and his colleague Bruno Pereira were killed in June in Amazonia while researching attacks on the lives of indigenous people in the Javari Valley.

Lancaster musician Sian Phillips, Dom's sister, along with Dom’s and Bruno’s widows Alessandra and Beatriz, have since set up a Gofundme account to raise money for the indigenous defenders of the Javari Valley, and all proceeds from the benefit concert will go to this fundraiser.

The concert includes Lancaster musicians Boom Bike Bourree, Ruth Eliza and the Balkanics - and, from Brazil, Gabriel Silveira,

Dom Phillips. Photo: Getty Images

The photo exhibition portrays Ashaninka village life. It comes from a series of photographs taken in 1978 in Tinkereni, Rio Ene, Peruvian Amazonia.

The exhibition runs from September 30 until November 30, and is part of a festival of activities relating to the Amazon taking place in and around Lancaster in honour of Dom and Bruno and others who have lost their lives while defending the indigenous people of the Amazon.

The festival is organised by a team at Halton Mill, with other activities during November including a specially curated exhibition about the destruction of the Amazon and some hopeful solutions, which is on show at Halton Mill from October 30; a two day conference at Lancaster University and online (November 19 and 20), arts activities, talks, films and more.

The full programme will be announced at the benefit concert – for the latest info and to sign up for updates go to www.haltonmill.org.uk/DomBruno

One of the photos to feature in the exhibition.

Also on show at the Gregson will be an original oil painting by artist Janet Mary Robinson, “Out of the Sun”, which will be raffled, along with a ceramic whale by Sarah Livingston Ceramics, to raise money for the fundraiser.

The Gregson Community Centre, in Moor Lane, is open Monday to Friday, 5pm to 11pm, and from noon until 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

It has a bar, and food is served on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Janet Mary Robinson working on “Out of the Sun”.

