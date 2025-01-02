Amazing pictures show millennium celebrations in Lancaster and Morecambe 25 years ago

January 1 2000 was a moment in history much anticipated and saw crowds gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
The festivities officially began with the lighting of millennium beacons across the district, while revellers gathered in pubs and clubs – and at their own organised street parties – to celebrate.
As 2025 begins, here are nine rarely seen photos from Millennium Night in Lancaster and Morecambe from our archives.
Batman Gavin Stubbs and Darth Maul Kevin Bates get ready for the beginning of the new millennium in Lancaster city centre. Photo: Mark Harrison
Residents of Bowland Road in Heysham ready to welcome in the new millennium at their steet party. Photo: Nigel Slater
Phil and Pat Whalley, Maggie Bremner, Peter Rivet, Helen Speakman and Neil Windle ring in the millennium at the Priory Church in Lancaster. Photo: Mark Harrison
Rector of Heysham Rev David Tickner and Philip Wilcock representing British Gas at the site of Heysham Head's Millennium Beacon. Photo: Mark Harrison
