Amazing pictures show millennium celebrations in Lancaster and Morecambe 25 years ago

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:41 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 15:46 GMT
It is hard to believe it's been a quarter of a century since the world celebrated the dawning of a new millennium.

January 1 2000 was a moment in history much anticipated and saw crowds gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The festivities officially began with the lighting of millennium beacons across the district, while revellers gathered in pubs and clubs – and at their own organised street parties – to celebrate.

As 2025 begins, here are nine rarely seen photos from Millennium Night in Lancaster and Morecambe from our archives.

1. Millennium celebrations

Batman Gavin Stubbs and Darth Maul Kevin Bates get ready for the beginning of the new millennium in Lancaster city centre. Photo: Mark Harrison

2. Millennium celebrations

Residents of Bowland Road in Heysham ready to welcome in the new millennium at their steet party. Photo: Nigel Slater

3. Millennium celebrations

Phil and Pat Whalley, Maggie Bremner, Peter Rivet, Helen Speakman and Neil Windle ring in the millennium at the Priory Church in Lancaster. Photo: Mark Harrison

4. Millennium celebrations

Rector of Heysham Rev David Tickner and Philip Wilcock representing British Gas at the site of Heysham Head's Millennium Beacon. Photo: Mark Harrison

