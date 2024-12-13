Comedian Chris McCausland may be in the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend but it won’t be long until he’s in Lancashire with his new show.

Due to phenomenal demand, Chris McCausland is doing more than 250 dates on his sellout Yonks! tour - so called because he’s been doing stand up for yonks despire being called an ‘overnight success’.

One of the UK’s most in-demand comedians, the 47-year-old scouser is currently starring in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing but has appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, Blankety Blank, Would I Lie to You, QI and his own TV series, Wonders Of The World I Can’t See.

Following the success of his last tour, Speaky Blinder, which ran for over 140 dates and was filmed for broadcast on Channel 4, Chris kicked off his latest tour Yonks! in January 2025 and has now had to extend the tour due to phenomonal demand with various dates taking place in Lancashire.

Take a look below at where in Lancashire you can catch Chris live, what he has said about his new show and how to get tickets.

Strictly finalist Chris McCausland is heading to Lancashire as part of his recently extended tour. | submit/BBC

Where can I see Chris in Lancashire?

Unfortunately by now there are only two dates left in Lancashire for the Yonks! tour, the first being the 4:30pm show at Lowther Pavillion in Lytham St Annes on November 29 2025.

An extra date has also been added in Blackpool, with Chris heading to the Grand Theatre on May 18 2026 for what will be the tour’s finale night.

Lancashire dates that have alrady sold out - but who knows, you might get lucky! - include Yonks! at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on January 18 2025, at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on March 31 and April 1 2025, as well as the evening show at Lowther Pavillion on November 29 2025.

As many of our Lancashire dates have sold out, if you don’t mind travelling then Chris has two shows at The Lowry in Salford on March 2 and 3 2025 which still have tickets left.

An afternoon show at Warrington’s Parr Mall on May 11 2025 and evening show on February 18 2026 also have tickets remaining.

What has Chris said about the new tour?

Comparing Yonks to his last tour, Chris said: “All the material is different, but different in a lot of ways. The last show was pretty personal. There was a lot about my experiences of being blind, being a dad, being a husband, and doing all of that in the dark. This show has none of that really, this show is really quite daft. I’ve gone old school.

“It’s about loads of funny stuff, everything from my hatred of Shakespeare to my love of Schwarzenegger, from Jesus to doughnuts, and A.I. to turnips, it’s a real bucket load of stuff and family life doesn’t get a look in this time.”

Where can I book tickets?

You can find a list of all the tour dates, with links to book, on Chris’ website here.

Otherwise for Lowther Pavillion tickets, visit their website or phone 01253 794221 and for the Blackpool Grand Theatre, you can also visit their website or phone 01253 290190.