From top comedians like Tim Minchin and Jack Dee to singers like Billie Ocean and even eight Strictly Come Dancing stars, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 19 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in June here.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire on TicketMaster and Eventim .

1 . Stars coming to Lancashire Take a look at all of the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire in June | Various Photo Sales

2 . Lost Voice Guy The Britain's Got Talent winner performs in Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre on June 7. | ITV Photo Sales

3 . Dan Nightingale The comedian performs in Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre on June 7. | Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Larry Dean The comedian is bringing his new show 'Dodger' to the Darwen Library Theatre on June 13 | Show poster Photo Sales