Alice In Wonderland family adventure event announces Lancaster date

The themed adventure experience from CluedUpp Games will see you trying to save Alice who is trapped in Wonderland with time running out to save her.

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at the immersive event.

For one day only, on Saturday November 5, the streets of Lancaster will be transformed into a giant, escape room-style experience.

Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.

Here’s what you need to know about the event:

*This is a unique outdoor adventure game.

*Solve clues and complete challenges as you race across town attempting to rescue Alice before it's too late.

*You only need to book one ticket per team. Each ticket admits up to 6 adults (kids play free).

*Start any time from 9am on the day, it's up to you.

*The event lasts between 2 to 3 hours on average.

*The experience unfolds exclusively via the award-winning app.

*Dress to impress. Get your team dressed up and celebrate the madness of Wonderland.

*Feel free to bring your furry friend, dogs are extremely welcome.

Prizes will be awarded for:

Fastest team, Best Fancy Dress (Alice in Wonderland Inspired), Best Team Picture, Best Team Name, Best Young Detective (Under 16s Prize) and Pawesome Pooch (Best Dog Photo).