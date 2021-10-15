Aldcliffe with Stodday submits its Neighbourhood Plan

Aldcliffe with Stodday Parish Council has formally submitted its Neighbourhood Plan to Lancaster City Council. Photo: Google Street View

Neighbourhood planning gives communities the chance to decide where new development should be and what it should look like - such as new homes, shops and offices.

A plan must be in line with the district’s Local Plan and is subject to an independent examination and community referendum.

If approved, a Neighbourhood Plan forms part of the district’s Local Plan and it is used in helping to make decisions on planning applications.

Having formally received a plan for the Aldcliffe with Stodday parish area, the city council will undertake a final consultation with members of the public before the Neighbourhood Plan can be submitted for examination by an independent planning inspector, who will determine if the plan meets certain criteria requirements and standards.

Parish councillor Denise Parrett, chair of Aldcliffe with Stodday Neighbourhood Plan working party, said: “This plan has taken a lot of work over the past three years by many people and is a significant achievement by our local community.

"We have consulted parishioners and stakeholders at every stage in those three years and we believe that the plan reflects a broad consensus of opinion, meeting the future needs of our rural parish, and acknowledging both the geographic and scientific importance of our area.”

Anyone wishing to be involved can view the submitted Neighbourhood Plan and associated documents here and email any comments to [email protected] or by post to Planning and Regeneration Team, Lancaster Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ. Paper copies are also available for viewing at Morecambe Town Hall (on request).