Affordable housing plans on site of former Skerton High School in Lancaster take a step forward

Skerton High closed in 2014 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Lancashire County Council due to dwindling pupil numbers.

To give the site a new lease of life, and as part of wider plans to improve the Mainway estate, the city council decided to buy the building and the surrounding grounds.

Following approval by the Secretary of State for Education, the purchase has now been completed, meaning that works to prepare the site for development can take place.

The former Skerton High School.

The council has committed to retaining the cherry trees which line the entrance way and the playing fields at the front of the site.

Coun Caroline Jackson, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “We have entered a new chapter in the history of this important site and a fantastic opportunity to breathe new life into the area.

“We can now get on with developing our plans to build much needed social and affordable housing that is energy efficient and supports the needs and requirements of a broad range of households and age groups.”

The final proposals are in the process of being put together but are expected to include:

• Three blocks of new, energy efficient flats, making use of the excellent views

• Indoor community space/facilities on the ground floor of one of the blocks

• Three rows of houses, sited on “playable” or pedestrian friendly streets

• Retention of the playing fields and the cherry trees

• Creation of a children’s play park

• Routes into and through the estate forming links between Ryelands Park and the riverside

A full planning application is expected to be submitted later this year.

An online community meeting is being scheduled for September so people can find out more about the proposals and the date will be shared in due course.