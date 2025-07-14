Advice and bike coding on offer at mobile police station in Lancaster and Morecambe this week
The unit will be at the following locations:
• Monday July 14 – Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Lancaster, 2-4pm
• Tuesday July 15 – Morecambe Promenade, 10am-1pm
• Thursday July 17 – Halton Community Centre, 2-5pm
Officers will be doing bike coding, where you can take your bike along and get it registered with https://bikeregister.com/, as well as engaging with any budding young police officers out there that want to sit in the mobile police station and try on some police gear.
The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on hand to provide information on various operations that are currently running in Lancaster and Morecambe, such as:
Op Centurion – The force's dedicated anti-social behaviour operation
Op Defender – Tackling residential burglary
Op ParkSafe – Encouraging people to park safely