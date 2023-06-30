Every two years, Lancaster District CVS hosts an awards event for volunteers and this year saw one of the biggest, with more than 100 nominations across six award categories and two recognition categories.

This year was a record year for nominations, including 26 individuals nominated for the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The ceremony took place on June 7 at The Midland Hotel and was compered by Shannon Nuttall and Niran Abeysuriya, two young people from More Music, who took a room of almost 150 people through inspirational stories and presentations.

Jenny Armer of Ryelands Community Association receives the Roger Sherlock Community Inspiration Award, presented by Lancaster mayor Coun Roger Dennison. Photo: Steve Dixon/LDCVS

Winners this year were:

Volunteer of the Year – Hannah Lodge from Let’s BeFriends

Young Volunteer of the Year – Ellie Pullen from Stanley’s Community Centre, Morecambe

Trustee of the Year – Suhir Abuhajar from Naba Arabic School

Hannah Lodge of Let's BeFriends receives the Volunteer of the Year award from Clark Kent of Guy Penn Insurance, the category sponsor.

Fundraiser of the Year – Lorraine Thompson from Morecambe Winter Gardens

Lifetime Achievement Award – Geoff Parker from Carnforth Rotary Club

The Roger Sherlock Community Inspiration Award – Jenny Armer from Ryelands Community Association

All nominees in each category received a certificate of recognition and each winner received a trophy.

A number of other people also received individual certificates of recognition or certificates recognising the work of small groups or teams of volunteers.

Lancaster mayor Coun Roger Dennison presented most of the certificates and awards.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented by Clark Kent, a representative of award sponsor Guy Penn, a local insurance company.

The Young Volunteer of the Year Award was presented by Wes Johnson, outgoing principal of award sponsor Lancaster and Morecambe College.

The Fundraiser of the Year Award was presented by Rebecca Stevens, a representative of award sponsor Banks Lyon Memorial Trust.

Volunteer centre manager Mark Waddington said “It’s an absolute privilege to organise these awards.

"Hearing about the incredible work being done by volunteers across the district is humbling and being able to celebrate that work just makes everything we do for this even so worthwhile.

All of our nominees this year change lives for the better, they should all be very proud of what they achieve.”

Lancaster District Community Voluntary Solutions is a registered charity founded in 1972.

They have a strong history of supporting the voluntary, community, faith, and social enterprise sector and ensuring these organisations are visible, valued and heard.