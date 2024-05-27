Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Fugitives to play concert in Lancaster market town as part of forthcoming UK tour
Based in Vancouver, they bring brilliant musicianship, top-notch songwriting, complex vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe to their live performances.
Described as ‘the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues,’ they’ve received numerous nominations from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, as well as a JUNO – the
Canadian version of a GRAMMY.
Since their last visit in 2017, the band have recorded a new album entitled No Help Coming, which will be on sale at their concerts.
Brendan McLeod, co-songwriter and spokesperson for the band said: “We will be playing in some familiar towns and venues and others will be for the first time, so we look forward to the
prospect of introducing The Fugitives’ music to new audiences.”
Tickets for The Fugitives concert are £18.50 from https://www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk/eventsandshows/the-fugitives-050724