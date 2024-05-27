Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Fugitives to play concert in Lancaster market town as part of forthcoming UK tour

The Fugitives.

Canadian indie-folk music band The Fugitives make a long-awaited return to the UK this summer with a concert at Victoria Hall, Settle on Friday July 5 as part of a three-week tour.

Based in Vancouver, they bring brilliant musicianship, top-notch songwriting, complex vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe to their live performances.

Described as ‘the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues,’ they’ve received numerous nominations from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, as well as a JUNO – the

Canadian version of a GRAMMY.

Since their last visit in 2017, the band have recorded a new album entitled No Help Coming, which will be on sale at their concerts.

Brendan McLeod, co-songwriter and spokesperson for the band said: “We will be playing in some familiar towns and venues and others will be for the first time, so we look forward to the

prospect of introducing The Fugitives’ music to new audiences.”