Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys on M6 between junction 28 (Clayton-le-Woods) and junction 27 (Standish) following a serious incident.

The incident occurred at 2:09pm this afternoon and involved a lorry which came to rest on the central reservation barrier.

Recovery attended the scene and removed the vehicle. Lane 3 (of 3) is now closed in both directions to allow engineers to assess the damage to the barrier and for a spillage of diesel to be cleared.

The closed lanes are not expected to reopen before this evening’s peak traffic hours. Congestion is expected stretching back six miles on approach to the scene.

An accident on the M6 near Leyland has led to delays