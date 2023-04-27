Abandoned canoe carrying knives, crossbow and air weapons found on Morecambe beach

The boat was spotted on the beach close to Marine Road on Saturday morning.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene at around 11.10am, and found a canoe containing knives, a crossbow and air weapons. The canoe and weapons inside have all been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said their enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made as yet.

The discovery was made on Saturday morning.

A spokesman said: "We were called at around 11.10am on Saturday, April 22, to an area of beach close to Marine Road, Morecambe, to reports a canoe had been found containing knives, a crossbow and air weapons.