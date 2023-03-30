News you can trust since 1837
A look back at royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe from 1912 to 2022 ahead of the King's Coronation

Visits to the Lancaster and Morecambe area by members of the royal family have been a fairly regular occurrence over the years.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:24 BST

The late Queen Elizabeth II, the then-Prince Charles, the Wessexes, Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra have all made trips to the district – and crowds have always turned out in their thousands to welcome them.

We recently featured a selection of photos from our archives from some of those visits – including rare glass plate images of when King George V and Queen Mary came to Lancaster in 1912 – and here we feature more of our old photographs from those royal occasions.

Jo Muller and Paige Bell with dog Winston during the visit of the Queen to Lancaster and Bilsborrow in 2015.

Jo Muller and Paige Bell with dog Winston during the visit of the Queen to Lancaster and Bilsborrow in 2015. Photo: Daniel Martino

Prince Charles on his visit to Lancaster in 1993.

Prince Charles on his visit to Lancaster in 1993. Photo: LEP

This glass plate negative depicts King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret during a visit to Lancaster Castle and the Duchy of Lancaster farms in 1951. They are pictured walking in the grounds of Lancaster Castle with Earl Sefton (to the left of the King).

This glass plate negative depicts King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret during a visit to Lancaster Castle and the Duchy of Lancaster farms in 1951. They are pictured walking in the grounds of Lancaster Castle with Earl Sefton (to the left of the King). Photo: National World

School children wait for a glimpse of Prince Charles on his visit to Morecambe last year.

School children wait for a glimpse of Prince Charles on his visit to Morecambe last year. Photo: Neil Cross

