A look back at royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe from 1912 to 2022 ahead of the King's Coronation
Visits to the Lancaster and Morecambe area by members of the royal family have been a fairly regular occurrence over the years.
The late Queen Elizabeth II, the then-Prince Charles, the Wessexes, Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra have all made trips to the district – and crowds have always turned out in their thousands to welcome them.
We recently featured a selection of photos from our archives from some of those visits – including rare glass plate images of when King George V and Queen Mary came to Lancaster in 1912 – and here we feature more of our old photographs from those royal occasions.