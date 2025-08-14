A-level Results Day 2025: students across Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades

Sixth form students across the district have been finding out their A-level results today, Thursday August 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will share comments from all the schools as and when we receive them.

Morecambe Bay Academy Sixth Form

Morecambe Bay Academy is proud to announce that its Sixth Form students have achieved the best results in recent history, with outstanding attainment and exceptional progress across A-level, Applied General and T-level qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe Bay Academy pupils celebrate their A-level results.

Special mentions go to Julia K, Lucy L, Jack J, Venera Y and Emily O for their attainment across all qualifications.

These excellent outcomes are a testament to the dedication and collaboration of the entire school community.

Staff have worked hard to nurture students with care and compassion, while maintaining a rigorous academic focus that has empowered learners to flourish.

Students have shown extraordinary resilience and determination, overcoming challenges in the post-Covid landscape with ambition and drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families have also played a vital role in this success, working in close partnership with the school to support their children and lay a strong foundation for adult life.

Headteacher Jen Pardoe said: “Behind the academic results are young people who have the confidence to pursue a breadth of pathways – from highly competitive degree level apprenticeships and degrees at prestigious universities to gap years and travel.

"We are extremely proud of every single student: of what they have given back to our school, the self-belief they have shown, and their academic and personal achievements. It is a privilege to be a school at the heart of the community.

“Morecambe Bay Academy congratulates all of our Sixth Form students and looks forward to seeing the exciting futures they will build.”

Dallam Sixth Form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallam School, in Milnthorpe, is celebrating the achievements of 53 students in this year’s A-level and BTEC examinations.

Overall A-level results have improved, with average grades rising by half a grade per student. The percentage of A*-C grades increased by 21.5%, and A*-B grades by 13.9%.

Pupils are moving on to a variety of destinations, including university, apprenticeships, and gap years.

They include:

Amelia Knox, who achieved A* grades in Psychology and Drama and Theatre Studies, and an A in Biology, will be studying Psychology at the University of Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hemsley earned an A in Biology, an A in Geography, and an A* in History, and he will take a gap year before taking up Geography.

Boarder Kai Allsop gained an A in Spanish, a B in Business, and a B in Criminology, and will be reading International Business Management at the University of Reading.

Matthew Gornall will begin a degree apprenticeship at the University of Salford.

Amelia said: “I definitely thrived on the small class sizes and one on one, and I got started early with my revision. I am really pleased that my friends have got into their first choice universities too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, who was also the student voice leader at Dallam, says wider skills he’s gained will help him with what’s to come in his gap year. He will volunteer in Malaysia on conservation and housebuilding projects before tackling a Borneo rainforest expedition.

Head of Sixth Form Sophie Burrows said: “We are incredibly proud of all our sixth form students. We are excited to see where their next steps take them and how they go on to use the plethora of academic and personal skills they’ve gained here. We are confident they will go on to achieve amazing things and wish them every success for the future.”

Headteacher Steven Henneberry added: “I’m so proud of this group of young people. They’ve worked hard, supported each other, and shown real determination. Today isn’t just about grades – it’s about the people they’ve become and the exciting journeys they’re about to start.”

Dallam is a state school for 11 to 19-year-olds, drawing around 1,000 students from 40 local schools, along with more than 50 international boarders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its origins trace back to the founding of Heversham Grammar School in 1613. More than 400 years later, Dallam is a popular mixed comprehensive committed to serving its community and learners.

Lancashire county councillor Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, has congratulated students in Lancashire today.

Coun Salter said: "I'd like to congratulate Lancashire students receiving their A-level, BTEC and T-level results today and commend you for your dedication, hard work and perseverance.

"We are incredibly proud of your accomplishments and are excited to see the opportunities that your talents, skills, and passions will lead to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you choose to further your education, enter the professional world, or explore other paths, I wish you every success as you begin this new chapter in your adult lives.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to all the education staff who have supported our young people through their study programmes.

"However, if you didn't get the grades you wanted, please do not think all is lost as you do have options and there is help available.

"You can also talk to our Talkzone advisors, who are available to talk confidentially about anything from results, to feeling low, relationships, finding work or training."

You might also be interested in – A-level Results Day 2025: pictures as students across Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades