A former member of the famous Tiller Girls showed off her high kicking skills to members of Over Wyre Social Acitivies Club

Former Tiller Girl entertains members of Over Wyre Social Activities Club ( OWSAC)

Bez, who lives in Blackpool, spent a lifetime in dance and worked with the worlds most famous dance troupe for six years from the age of 16.

She said: “I trained as a dancer aged four, in Manchester. The doctor recommended mum sent me to ballet classes as I was extremely pigeon toed.

“My first professional show was at the Manchester Palace Theatre as a Winstanley babe in pantomime starring Bruce Forsyth when I was just 12 years old.

“After leaving Tiller Girls, I became a freelance dancer appearing in variety shows, pantomimes, and summer seasons.

“TV shows included The Sunday Night at the London Palladium, The Billy Cotton Band Shows, Freddie Starr Specials plus adverts. I danced professionally for 20 years.”

Bez has worked with a galaxy of stars including Tom Jones, Ken Dodd, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Sandy Shaw, Shirley Bassey, Sacha Distel, Harry Worth, Mike Yarwood, Petula Clark, Tommy Cooper, Johnny Mathis, Spike Milligan, Tony Bennett, Harry Seacombe, Mike and Bernie Winters, The Seekers, The Shadows, Val Doonican, Jimmy Tarbuck, Eartha Kitt, The Drifters, Dizzy Gillespie, Frankie Howard, Max Bygraves, Bob Monkhouse. Vera Lynn.

She added: “I have danced in Europe, South Africa, Japan and Bermuda in theatre, cabaret and TV.”

Speaking of the Knott End event she said: “The ladies were great to work with and everyone enjoyed their impromptu performance as the finale to my presentation.”

Since retiring to the Fylde Coast, Bez has hosted presentations on My Dancing Life/ Tiller Girl, and is a Heritage Tour Guide at the Grand Theatre Blackpool.